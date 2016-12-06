LONDON Dec 6 Barclays said on Tuesday
it has agreed to lease office space in London's Canary Wharf
district to the British government in an effort to save about 35
million pounds ($45 million) annually.
The Cabinet Office will lease about 540,000 square feet of
space in 10 South Colonnade, according to a statement. The
handover is expected to be completed by the end of next year.
As part of the move Barclays staff in the building will
transfer to existing sites nearby and no employees will lose
their jobs as a result of the move, the statement said.
($1 = 0.7839 pounds)
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Anjuli Davies)