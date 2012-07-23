MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
LONDON, July 23 Michael Rake has formally informed Barclays that he does not wish to be considered for the role of chairman, easyJet said on Monday, confirming what sources had told Reuters on behalf of Rake.
"Mike Rake has informed the easyJet Board that he has formally informed the chairman of Barclays that he does not wish to be a candidate for the chairmanship of Barclays," the statement said. "The board takes the opportunity to repeat its support for Sir Mike."
Rake also holds chairmanship roles at telecoms firm BT Group and easyJet. (Created by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.