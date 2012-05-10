FRANKFURT May 10 German real estate group GSW and its former owner Whitehall Funds are bidding almost 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for a German real estate portfolio owned by Barclays, a newspaper report said on Thursday.

Real estate group Deutsche Wohnen is also in the running for the 21,000 flats in the portfolio which is known as Baubecon, the Financial Times Deutschland said without citing no sources.

Baubecon fell into Barclays' hands at the end of 2011 when its former owners were unable to pay back loans.

According to the report, GSW is only interested in 7,000 Berlin-based flats, while Whitehall wants the rest of the apartments, which are located in cities like Hanover, Magdeburg and Braunschweig. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)