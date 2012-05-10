FRANKFURT May 10 German real estate group GSW
and its former owner Whitehall Funds are bidding
almost 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for a German real estate
portfolio owned by Barclays, a newspaper report said on
Thursday.
Real estate group Deutsche Wohnen is also in the
running for the 21,000 flats in the portfolio which is known as
Baubecon, the Financial Times Deutschland said without citing no
sources.
Baubecon fell into Barclays' hands at the end of 2011 when
its former owners were unable to pay back loans.
According to the report, GSW is only interested in 7,000
Berlin-based flats, while Whitehall wants the rest of the
apartments, which are located in cities like Hanover, Magdeburg
and Braunschweig.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)