July 19 Barclays Plc plans to cut more
than 30,000 jobs within two years after firing Chief Executive
Antony Jenkins this month, The Times reported on Sunday.
This redundancy program, which could reduce the bank's
global workforce below 100,000 by 2017 end, is considered as the
only way to address the bank's chronic underperformance and
double its share price, the newspaper said, citing senior
sources. (thetim.es/1CKc13g)
These job cuts are likely to affect staff at middle and back
office operations, where largest savings are achieved, the Times
said.
The paper said that a potential candidate, who would replace
Jenkins, is expected to axe jobs much faster and more deeply
than the ousted boss.
Barclays deputy chairman Michael Rake joined payments
processing firm Worldpay (IPO-WORLD.L) as its new chairman in
mid-July.
Barclays could not be reached immediately for comments
outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)