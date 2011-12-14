MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
LONDON Dec 14 Tougher regulations proposed for British banks could cost Barclays more than 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) a year, the bank's Chief Executive Bob Diamond said on Wednesday.
Diamond told UK lawmakers the regulatory changes proposed by the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) would cost his bank "north of 1 billion pounds", but he was unsure if it would reach 2 billion. ($1 = 0.6488 British pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater)
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.