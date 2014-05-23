LONDON May 23 Britain's financial regulator has fined Barclays Plc 26 million pounds for control failings regarding price setting of gold prices.

The Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday the failings occurred from 2004 until 2013, and it had banned former Barclays trader Daniel James Plunkett for exploiting weaknesses in the British bank's systems. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Huw Jones)