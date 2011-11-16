LONDON Nov 16 Banking is at a pivotal
point as new regulations bite, reshaping business models and
increasing the cost of credit for consumers and businesses, a
top Barclays executive said on Wednesday.
"Our industry is at an inflection point, and the future
will, in large part, be defined by changes to the regulatory
environment in which we operate," said Rich Ricci, co-chief
executive of corporate and investment banking at the British
bank.
Ricci said the change would have a disproportionate impact
on some areas of investment banking, particularly fixed income,
which is Barclays Capital's core area.
"It will reduce margins, especially in areas like
securitised products and structured credit, and therefore
increase the move to larger-scale flow businesses," he said in a
speech in London.
Ricci said Barclays already holds enough capital to absorb
losses to meet proposed new UK regulations, after rival HSBC
this month warned the proposal for banks to hold
substantial debt that can absorb losses could cost it $2.1
billion a year and force it to leave Britain.
Barclays was "already broadly in line with the ICB's
recommendations on loss-absorbing capital", Ricci said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Will Waterman)