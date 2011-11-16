LONDON Nov 16 Banking is at a pivotal point as new regulations bite, reshaping business models and increasing the cost of credit for consumers and businesses, a top Barclays executive said on Wednesday.

"Our industry is at an inflection point, and the future will, in large part, be defined by changes to the regulatory environment in which we operate," said Rich Ricci, co-chief executive of corporate and investment banking at the British bank.

Ricci said the change would have a disproportionate impact on some areas of investment banking, particularly fixed income, which is Barclays Capital's core area.

"It will reduce margins, especially in areas like securitised products and structured credit, and therefore increase the move to larger-scale flow businesses," he said in a speech in London.

Ricci said Barclays already holds enough capital to absorb losses to meet proposed new UK regulations, after rival HSBC this month warned the proposal for banks to hold substantial debt that can absorb losses could cost it $2.1 billion a year and force it to leave Britain.

Barclays was "already broadly in line with the ICB's recommendations on loss-absorbing capital", Ricci said. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Will Waterman)