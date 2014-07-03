LONDON, July 3 The foreign exchange market needs "fine tuning" and not a radical overhaul, and the emphasis should be on raising standards of traders, Barclays' Chairman David Walker said on Thursday.

Global regulators are probing the currency markets for alleged rigging by banks and are due to report in the coming months on possible reforms.

Walker said heavy regulation would "spoil the market by throwing out the baby with the bathwater" and that raising standards among traders was the best solution.

"It needs sensitive fine-tuning. There is work to be done," Walker told reporters.

Barclays was announcing it has set up a new Compliance Career Academy to improve training of its 2,100 staff who check on how regulatory rules are applied internally.

Walker said the training will ensure the staff will go a step further and mentor colleagues to improve culture and behaviour.

Barclays was the first of several banks to be fined for rigging the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor, a widely used interest rate benchmark. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Steve Slater)