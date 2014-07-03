LONDON, July 3 The foreign exchange market needs
"fine tuning" and not a radical overhaul, and the emphasis
should be on raising standards of traders, Barclays'
Chairman David Walker said on Thursday.
Global regulators are probing the currency markets for
alleged rigging by banks and are due to report in the coming
months on possible reforms.
Walker said heavy regulation would "spoil the market by
throwing out the baby with the bathwater" and that raising
standards among traders was the best solution.
"It needs sensitive fine-tuning. There is work to be done,"
Walker told reporters.
Barclays was announcing it has set up a new Compliance
Career Academy to improve training of its 2,100 staff who check
on how regulatory rules are applied internally.
Walker said the training will ensure the staff will go a
step further and mentor colleagues to improve culture and
behaviour.
Barclays was the first of several banks to be fined for
rigging the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor, a widely
used interest rate benchmark.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Steve Slater)