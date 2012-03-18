LONDON, March 18 Britain's financial regulator
is exploring the possibility interest rate products may have
been mis-sold by banks, including Barclays.
The Financial Services Authority also said on Sunday that
Barclays had apologised and was to write to customers affected.
The investigation came after the Telegraph newspaper
provided the FSA with new information, leading the FSA to say it
would look into how the products were sold.
"We have looked at the issue before. We asked the firms
involved to review their systems and correct any problems," the
FSA said.
"We will look into this new information from the Telegraph,
and consider appropriateness of the product and how it was sold.
If we find widespread evidence of breaches or mis-selling we
will take action."
Barclays, which was named by the Sunday Telegraph in a
report that said the bank had sold swap products to small
businesses, was not available for comment.
The new FSA probe followed Britain's move in February to
close a bank tax loophole which was disclosed to the government
by an unnamed bank, said to be Barclays.
The watchdog said it was unacceptable for any firm to try
and prevent customers speaking to the FSA, an activity to which
it said the Telegraph had drawn its attention.
Hector Sants, the head of the FSA, said on Friday he had
resigned and would leave in June.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Dan Lalor)