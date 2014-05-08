LONDON May 8 Barclays Plc said it
could sell or float parts of its European retail banking
operations after putting all of them into a "bad bank" of assets
it intends to run down.
"A sale or an IPO would be a potential option for the assets
we have in there," Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins said
on CNBC television.
Barclays said on Thursday it will axe 19,000 jobs in the
next three years and set up a "bad bank" to house unwanted
assets, as it strives to turn itself around in the face of a
trading slump that Jenkins said could be a long-term drag.
"There have been two very significant changes in the last 12
months. Regulation has become much clearer, and the impact of
regulation on certain aspects of the investment bank, which are
much more capital intensive.
"We also believe the economic environment has deteriorated
for the FICC (fixed income, currencies and commodities) business
and some of the pressures we saw on the business towards the end
of last year are clearly structural as well as cyclical, so now
is the right time to reposition the bank," Jenkins said.
