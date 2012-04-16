(Fixes typo in headline)

April 16 Barclays Plc's investment banking division is combining its corporate finance and mergers and acquisition groups in a bid to land bigger deals, according to an internal memo sent Monday and obtained by Reuters.

The current leaders of the two groups, Tom King, Paul Parker and Ros Stephenson, will lead a new global corporate finance M&A group, said Skip McGee, head of Barclays' investment banking division, in the memo.

With the move, Barclays aims to land more "transformational" M&A deals and to take advantage of strong relationships M&A bankers have with corporate clients, McGee said in the memo.

A Barclays spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)