LONDON May 8 Barclays' boss said
bonuses will in future closely track the performance across the
British bank, following a recent investor backlash after bonuses
were raised despite a drop in profits.
"It is my intention that variable compensation should
closely track performance across the group in future," Chief
Executive Antony Jenkins told analysts in a presentation.
Jenkins said Barclays' smaller investment bank will focus on
its core U.S. and UK operations and will "meaningfully reduce"
the number of its clients. He said its top 1,000 investment bank
clients accounted for more 75 percent of its investment bank's
revenues last year.
"We will not try to do everything, everywhere. We aim to be
a globally relevant investment bank, benefitting from a top tier
home market franchise in both the UK and the U.S.," Jenkins
said. It will cut back in Asia, where it will focus on U.S., UK
and key global clients who do business in Asia, he said.
He was speaking after Barclays said the bank would cut
19,000 jobs in the next three years, 7,000 of them at the
investment bank.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)