LONDON Oct 29 Barclays Plc said it was
pleased with its capital generation and was working towards
getting its common equity ratio to above 12 percent as quickly
as possible.
Barclays on Thursday said its common equity capital ratio
was 11.1 percent at the end of September, unchanged from three
months earlier and weaker than analysts expected, which some
said showed it could need to raise cash in the future.
"We're very pleased with the capital generation of the
company and the progression that we've made," Barclays Finance
Director Tushar Morzaria told reporters on a conference call.
"Eleven percent isn't our final resting point, we've guided
to over 12 percent and we're working towards that as quickly and
expeditiously as we can," he said.
