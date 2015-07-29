LONDON, July 29 Barclays needs to cut
back in countries where it lacks scale or strength and must cut
bureaucracy to deliver on plans to turn the British bank around,
its new chairman said on Wednesday.
"Barclays remains far too hierarchical, bureaucratic and
group-centric to deliver the required outcomes. I therefore
want to see much more streamlined processes," Chairman John
McFarlane told analysts after reporting a rise in quarterly
profits.
He said Barclays had three core markets in Britain, the
United States and South Africa and had to reassess its network
beyond that. The bank should scale back of exit countries where
it does not have "a clear competitive advantage in specific
products or markets."
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)