LONDON, April 29 Barclays Finance
Director Tushar Morzaria said an extra 800 million pounds ($1.2
billion) set aside by the bank to cover potential foreign
exchange manipulation reflects talks with authorities in several
jurisdictions.
"That reflects the further discussions that we've been
having with a number of regulators and agencies around the world
across multiple jurisdictions and it really reflects our best
estimate of the full cost of these related matters," Morzaria
told reporters on a conference call.
He said Barclays was looking to reach agreements with
authorities over the matter as soon as possible but the timing
of any settlements was out of its control.
"We don't control the timetable but we're working as hard as
we can to resolve these matters," he said.
($1 = 0.6503 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)