LONDON Oct 30 Barclays Plc said a 500
million pound ($799 million) provision it has made to cover
potential fines for manipulating currency markets relates to
talks with more than one body.
"These are ongoing discussions with certain regulatory
agencies and it's our best estimate of what we feel is the
provision required as a consequence. The discussions are fluid
and they are continuing," Barclays finance director Tushar
Morzaria told reporters on a conference call.
He declined further comment.
Barclays is one of six banks in talks with UK regulators
about a coordinated settlement over alleged manipulation of
foreign exchange markets, sources have said. Some U.S.
regulators are also working on a group settlement, one source
said.
