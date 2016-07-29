LONDON, July 29 Barclays reported a 20
percent dip in first-half pretax profits despite improved
returns in its core business, as the costs of selling and
shrinking the bank's unwanted assets in a harsh economic
environment took its toll on earnings.
The British lender on Friday posted a half-year profit
before tax of 2 billion pounds ($2.64 billion) compared with 2.6
billion pounds for the same period a year ago.
The decline in profit came largely from a loss of 1.9
billion pounds in the bank's 'non-core' division of assets
earmarked for sale, as the bank ploughed on with plans to
dispose of these businesses despite economic uncertainty
following Britain's decision to quit the European Union last
month.
Profits from its core businesses including consumer and
commercial lending, credit cards and investment banking, were up
19 percent at 2.4 billion pounds.
"Taken together, the picture in the second quarter is one of
strong and accelerating progress against our strategy. We remain
confident that it is the right plan for Barclays, and see no
reason to adjust it, or the pace of delivery, in light of the
vote by the UK last month to exit the EU," CEO Jes Staley said
in a statement.
Confidence in Britain's economic outlook has dropped sharply
since voters opted to quit membership of the European Union last
month, triggering a fresh bout of pessimism in a sector bruised
by costs of tightened regulation and record low interest rates.
($1 = 0.7589 pounds)
(Editing by Simon Jessop)