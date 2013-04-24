* Investment bank income up 11 percent
* Restructuring costs leave Q1 profit down a quarter on year
* CEO says Barclays on track to meet cost cutting target
* Bank says good start to the year continued into Q2
* Shares down 1 pct after rise to 6-week high fades
By Steve Slater
LONDON, April 24 Investment banking made most of
the first quarter profit at British bank Barclays,
highlighting the challenge for the lender's new boss in making
money as he shrinks that part of the business.
Chief Executive Antony Jenkins was brought in to bring a
more ethical approach to Britain's third largest bank after
scandals over rate-fixing and big bonuses in the investment
banking arm that was built up by his predecessor Bob Diamond.
Jenkins has pushed out top management and cut pay and jobs
and Wednesday's results showed the costs of restructuring
contributed to an overall fall in earnings for the lender.
Investment banking profits, however, jumped 11 percent,
outperforming rivals Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs
.
"The big success story is, as ever, Barclays Capital.
Importantly it's both a revenue and a cost story," said Ian
Gordon, analyst at Investec.
Barclays said last week Diamond acolyte Rich Ricci, the
division's head who is known for his love of horse racing and
collected a $26 million bonus last month, would be leaving the
bank as part of the effort to fix its image.
Over half a billion pounds was spent in the quarter on
Jenkins' "Project Transform" overhaul, triggering a drop in
adjusted pretax profit to 1.79 billion pounds ($2.7 billion),
just below a mean forecast of 1.85 billion.
The investment bank arm made a profit of 1.3 billion pounds
by keeping revenues steady and cutting costs. Its income rose 1
percent to 3.5 billion pounds, higher than the 3.3 billion
expected by analysts. Growth in equities and advisory offset a
fall in fixed income, currencies and commodities.
This success could complicate Jenkins' reforms, as it shows
how central the business, dubbed "casino banking" by critics, is
to the future of Barclays.
PAY STILL OVER TARGET
Jenkins has said he needs to pay staff competitively but
Barclays has been pilloried in the British press for paying huge
bonuses when the country is in an economic downturn.
Compensation swallowed 41 percent of the investment bank's
income in the first quarter, down from 43 percent a year ago but
above Jenkins' target to cut it to near 35 percent.
Ivor Pether, senior fund manager at Royal London Asset
Management, a Barclays shareholder, said revenue was strong at
the investment bank but he would have liked to have seen its
compensation to revenue below 40 percent.
"Then we might have been able to say - yes, there is real
evidence there that the cultural changes pursued by the
management are showing up in the operations," Pether said.
Rival Credit Suisse also posted steady first
quarter revenues at its investment bank, raising expectations
for UBS and Deutsche Bank, which report on
Tuesday.
Barclays shares hit an early 6-week high but turned lower
and were down 1 percent by 1300 GMT, underperforming a 0.4
percent dip by the European banking index.
EARLY DAYS
Barclays is expected to spend nearly 3 billion pounds on
Project Transform over the next three years, including another
500 million pounds this year; axing 3,700 jobs, pruning the
investment bank and reforming the bank's culture.
The plan is expected to cut annual costs by 1.7 billion by
2015 and Jenkins said he was confident of meeting that target.
"It's early days but we've put an enormous amount of
activity in place and I'm pleased with the progress we've made,"
he said on a conference call.
Jenkins is attempting to distance the bank from the
aggressive, high-risk culture championed by Diamond, who left in
July after Barclays was fined $450 million for rigging Libor
interest rates.
Other Diamond allies are also leaving the bank, including
Tom Kalaris, head of the wealth management division.
Most of the costs incurred so far on restructuring were in
its European operations, where it has cut almost 2,000 jobs, and
the investment bank, where it is axing 1,800.
Barclays said its core capital ratio was 11 percent at the
end of March, and would have been 8.4 percent if new Basel III
rules were fully in force.
Scrutiny on UK banks' balance sheets has intensified after
the Bank of England last month said lenders needed another 25
billion pounds of capital.
Barclays said it would remain in constant dialogue with its
regulators over its capital position, but said it was happy with
its capital strength and ability to bolster it with earnings.