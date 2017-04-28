LONDON, April 28 Barclays reported its
first quarter profit more than doubled on Friday, driven by
lower losses in its non-core unit even as the British bank
booked a one-off charge on its Africa business.
Barclays said its profit before tax was 1.7 billion pounds
($2.19 billion), up from 793 million pounds a year ago and
better than the 1.46 billion pounds average estimate of
analysts' forecasts compiled by the bank.
Barclays said it would take a one-off goodwill impairment
charge of 884 million pounds on its stake in Barclays Africa
Group, which it has given itself 2-3 years to sell.
($1 = 0.7750 pounds)
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)