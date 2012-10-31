LONDON Oct 31 Barclays unveiled two
new U.S. regulatory probes on Wednesday as the bank, already
rocked by an interest rate rigging scandal, said profits fell by
a fifth due to charges for the mis-selling of insurance.
Barclays said the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating whether
its relationships with third parties who help it win or retain
business are compliant with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices
Act. It is also being investigated for past power trading in the
western United States.
The bank reported an adjusted pretax profit in the three
months to the end of September of 1.73 billion pounds ($2.8
billion), in line with analysts' forecasts and up from 1.34
billion a year ago, thanks to strong profits from investment
banking. But including a 700 million pound charge for
mis-selling payment protection insurance would have left profits
down 23 percent at 1.03 billion.