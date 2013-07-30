July 30 Barclays PLC : * Dividend per share 2.0P * Remain cautious about the environment, our focus remains on costs, capital,

leverage and returns * Adjusted profit before tax was down 17% (£748M) to £3,591M * Including a £1,350M (2012: £300M) provision relating to ppi redress * £650M (2012: £450M) provision relating to interest rate hedging products

redress * Adjusted operating expenses were up 3% (£261M) to £9,781M, reflecting costs