LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Barclays' investment bank profits
fell 31% in the first quarter from a year earlier as a strong
performance in credit was offset by lower revenue in all other
areas and losses on loans to oil and energy firms.
The British bank said on Wednesday its corporate and
investment bank (CIB) unit made a profit of £701m in the first
three months of this year, producing an underlying return on
tangible equity of 7.3% in the quarter, down from 10.7% a year
ago and below its target.
It was hit by £95m of impairment losses, compared with none
a year ago, mainly due to clients in the oil and gas sector. The
bank had £18.2bn of exposure to oil and gas clients at the end
of last year, which it said was manageable.
Chief executive Jes Staley, who started in December and
previously ran JP Morgan's investment bank, said Barclays had
outperformed rivals in a tough investment banking market.
"We think we've picked up significant market share so we're
pleased by that," Staley told reporters on a conference call.
"But we fully recognise that the industry has a way to go to
respond to the structural impairment that is a headwind for the
industry. We're not satisfied by the level of profitability we
have in our corporate and investment bank, but we are encouraged
by our relative performance in the first quarter," he said.
CIB's revenues dipped 4% to £2.6bn.
"IB (is) strong on a relative basis in a challenging
quarter," said Joseph Dickerson, analyst at Jefferies.
Barclays' fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC)
revenues were up 2% from a year ago, easily outperforming a 26%
drop in FICC across the five major US investment banks. Revenues
in credit jumped 46%, thanks to a strong performance in US flow
business on the back of increased market volatility.
Equities revenues fell 13%, in line with the fall at US
banks, hurt by weak equity derivatives.
Advisory and investment banking fees dipped 12%, not as bad
as a 23% fall at US banks, as a slump in debt and equity
underwriting outweighed higher advisory fees.
Staley said the bank's relative performance in debt capital
markets and leveraged finance had been particularly strong.
The bank was more cautious than some of its US rivals on its
performance in April, saying CIB's income so far this month was
slightly down on the run-rate in the first quarter.
Barclays reported a 25% drop in pre-tax profit across the
group, dragged down by an £815m pre-tax loss by its non-core
division, which includes £51bn of assets it is trying to get rid
of. Its shares were 1.8% higher by 10.45am in London.
It has started exclusive talks to sell its French retail
unit to AnaCap Financial, after years of trying to sell the
business. A sale would mark its exit from retail banking in
Continental Europe after already selling out in Spain, Portugal
and Italy. Barclays plans to keep its corporate and investment
banking in France.
Staley is attempting to accelerate the bank's restructuring
to create a leaner and more profitable bank. In investment
banking, he has quit Russia, Brazil and seven countries in Asia
and said he will close cash equities in Asia and shut precious
metals. Barclays is also selling a portfolio of derivatives
products to JP Morgan.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)