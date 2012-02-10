LONDON Feb 10 Barclays Chief
Executive Bob Diamond warned on Friday that the British bank
might not achieve its 13 percent return on equity target by
2013.
"Thirteen percent remains absolutely the right target, and
its very achievable, but we may not achieve it in 2013, given
the impact of the external environment," Diamond told reporters
after announcing the company's annual profit for 2011 was down
on a year earlier.
Diamond also panned current return on equity levels, a key
measure of profitability, as "unacceptable".
Barclays' income was dragged down by difficulties at the
investment bank in the second half of 2011, with trading
revenues battered by the euro zone debt crisis. Barclays Capital
co-head Rich Ricci said the division had had an "encouraging"
start to the 2012, however.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Will Waterman)