LONDON, July 24 Barclays said veteran
lawyer Anthony Salz will lead a review of its business practices
following an interest rate rigging scandal that has rocked the
bank, forcing its chairman and chief executive to quit.
Salz spent more than 30 years as a corporate lawyer with
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, including 10 as senior partner.
Barclays said the review "will assess the bank's current
values, principles and standards of operation and determine to
what extent those need to change".
It will also test how well current decision-making processes
incorporate the bank's values and assess whether appropriate
training, development, incentives and disciplinary processes are
in place.
