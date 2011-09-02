(Repeats to new story number)

HONG KONG, Sept 2 Barclays Capital (Barcap) has poached Andrew Richards from Morgan Stanley in Europe, to head the British investment bank's private equity coverage in Asia Pacific, two sources told Reuters.

Richards, who will be a managing director at Barcap, will fill a vacancy created by the departure of Takumi Tanaka, a former Lehman Brothers and Nomura Holdings banker, who left the bank earlier this year.

Barcap, the investment banking arm of British lender Barclays , and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Ken Wills)