LONDON, Sept 16 Barclays said its income in July and August was down by 500 million pounds ($793 million) from a year ago and revenues in its investment Bank were "significantly" below levels of a year ago, especially in fixed income.

Barclays gave the trading update as it published the prospectus for a 5.95 billion pound rights issue, which it has launched to plug a 12.8 billion pound capital shortfall identified in July by Britain's financial regulator.