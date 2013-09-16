LONDON, Sept 16 Britain's financial watchdog said Barclays Plc had "acted recklessly" over its failure to adequately disclose details of a 2008 fundraising with investors in Qatar and plans to fine the bank 50 million pounds ($79 million), Barclays said.

Barclays said the Financial Condust Authority (FCA) issued warning notices on the issue on Sept. 13 that included the financial penalty. The bank said it continues to contest the findings.

The bank revealed the potential fine and failings in the risk disclosures section of a prospectus released on Monday for its planned 5.95 billion pound rights issue.