LONDON, Sept 16 Britain's financial watchdog
said Barclays Plc had "acted recklessly" over its
failure to adequately disclose details of a 2008 fundraising
with investors in Qatar and plans to fine the bank 50 million
pounds ($79 million), Barclays said.
Barclays said the Financial Condust Authority (FCA) issued
warning notices on the issue on Sept. 13 that included the
financial penalty. The bank said it continues to contest the
findings.
The bank revealed the potential fine and failings in the
risk disclosures section of a prospectus released on Monday for
its planned 5.95 billion pound rights issue.