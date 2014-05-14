HONG KONG May 14 Barclays Plc's top mergers and acquisitions banker for the Asia Pacific region, Jason Rynbeck, left the firm on May 8, according to a regulatory filing with Hong Kong's Securities & Futures Commission.

Rynbeck, as vice chairman for M&A Asia Pacific, was the Britain-based bank's top mergers banker in the region following the transfer of M&A head Ed King to the United States last November.

Rynbeck, a former head of M&A at Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc in Asia, was poached by Barclays in 2008 as it brought on a raft of senior investment bankers in the region as part of a post-financial crisis expansion plan.

Rynbeck could not immediately be reached for comment.

A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment. (Reporting by Lawrence White)