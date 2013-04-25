LONDON, April 25 Barclays promised a
"rigorous review" of pay of its highest earners and to develop
an "open and cooperative" relationship with all regulators in
response to an independent report into its recent scandals.
The bank on Wednesday made a series of pledges followed
proposals by Antony Salz, which was commissioned by the lender,
on how to improve its standards and culture after scandals over
rate-fixing and big bonuses in its investment banking arm.
"We intend to develop open, transparent and cooperative
relationships with regulators globally to ensure Barclays takes
a leading role in contributing to an effective regulatory
system. Our objective is to become a model of constructive
engagement with regulators," Barclays said.