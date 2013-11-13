* Ex-FSA CEO will not return to Barclays from sick leave
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Nov 13 Britain's former top financial
industry regulator Hector Sants has resigned from Barclays
, citing stress and exhaustion, 10 months after joining
the bank as head of compliance.
Barclays said on Wednesday its head of technology, Shaygan
Kheradpir, had also resigned to become chief executive of
Juniper Networks, dealing a double blow to Chief
Executive Antony Jenkins' attempts to revive the bank and
restore its reputation.
Sants, 57, had been on sick leave since the beginning of
October, and decided he will not be able to return to work in
the near term so has resigned, Barclays said.
The former investment banker ran Britain's Financial
Services Authority (FSA) through the financial crisis and joined
Barclays at the start of this year, but he is the latest
executive to show the strains of the financial crisis and its
aftermath on employees' health.
Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive Antonio
Horta-Osorio took two months off at the end of 2011 on doctors'
orders after suffering sleep deprivation and exhaustion. He
returned to work in early 2012 and has been praised for leading
Lloyds' turnaround and has been held up as an example to counter
the stigma of mental illness.
Hiring Sants was seen as a coup for Barclays after it was
fined $450 million in summer 2012 by the FSA and U.S. regulators
for attempted manipulation of Libor interest rates.
Sants, who was knighted in 2013 for services to financial
services and regulation, was tasked with helping Jenkins restore
Barclays' reputation and improve relations with regulators.
He had a busy start as the bank came under scrutiny for
several conduct issues, including an investigation into
advisory fees to Qatari investors who helped bail it out during
the financial crisis and a $453 million fine imposed by a U.S.
energy regulator in July.
Barclays is also among several banks who have paid out
billions of pounds in compensation to customers mis-sold
products and the industry is now under scrutiny for alleged
manipulation of foreign exchange markets.
Sants was FSA chief executive from 2007 to 2012 after
joining the regulator in 2004. He previously worked at Credit
Suisse and UBS.
He is reported to have been on an annual pay package of 3
million pounds at Barclays, compared to 836,000 pounds in his
last year at the FSA.
Barclays shares closed down 2.8 percent at 249.5 pence in a
weaker European banking index. Analysts said the departures were
a setback for Jenkins, but should not derail his turnaround
efforts.
Kheradpir will become CEO of Juniper, a network gear maker
based in California.
Barclays promoted him to a new role as head of operations
and technology in March, after joining from U.S. telecoms firm
Verizon at the start of 2011.
The departures mean Jenkins has lost two people from his
13-person executive team.
The bank said it will start internal and external searches
for replacements.
Allen Meyer, head of compliance for corporate and investment
banking, will take on Sants' role in the interim. Darryl West,
chief information officer, will act as interim chief operations
and technology officer, the bank said.