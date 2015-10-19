LONDON Oct 19 British bank Barclays
said it will pay $325 million in a settlement with the U.S.
National Credit Union Association (NCUA) to resolve two civil
lawsuits related to U.S. residential mortgages.
Barclays said on Monday it will include a provision for the
amount in its third-quarter results. The NCUA is an independent
federal agency that regulates and supervises credit unions.
Several banks have paid big settlements to resolve issues
related to U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS)litigation, and Barclays said its settlement related to
lawsuits disclosed in its half-year results.
"The group continues to litigate other RMBS securities
claims and RMBS repurchase requests and to respond to requests
from various regulatory and governmental authorities in relation
to mortgage-related investigations, all as disclosed in Barclays
2015 interim results announcement," the bank said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by David Evans)