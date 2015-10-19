(Adds background and byline)
By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK Oct 19 British bank Barclays Plc
and U.S. bank Wachovia, now part of Wells Fargo & Co
, will pay a combined $378 million to resolve claims over
toxic mortgage-backed securities sold to now-failed credit
unions, a U.S. credit union regulator said on Monday.
Barclays will pay $325 million and Wachovia will pay $53
million, the National Credit Union Administration said. The
companies are settling without admitting wrongdoing, the NCUA
said.
Barclays said on Monday it will include a provision for the
settlement in its third-quarter results.
"We are pleased that this matter is resolved," Wells Fargo
spokeswoman Elise Wilkinson said.
The NCUA said the settlements will bring to $2.2 billion its
total recoveries from various banks in litigation over faulty
mortgage bonds sold to corporate credit unions. The agency,
which regulates and supervises federal credit unions, has sued
numerous banks to recover losses caused by the collapse of
credit unions during the financial crisis.
The agency had sued Barclays' U.S. unit Barclays Capital in
2012, accusing it of making false statements in offering
documents for mortgage-backed securities sold to U.S. credit
unions that later failed.
Mortgages backing the securities were much riskier than the
offering documents stated, with a "material percentage" all but
certain to become delinquent or default, the lawsuit said.
Wachovia was accused of similar practices in a 2011 lawsuit
by the NCUA.
The lawsuits sought damages for violations of various state
and federal securities laws.
Banks that have already paid big settlements include
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Bank of America
Corp. The NCUA said it continues to pursue lawsuits
against others, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Credit
Suisse Group AG and Morgan Stanley.
The agency said on Monday it also has litigation pending
against securities firms over alleged manipulation of interest
rates and for failing to perform their duties as trustees for
residential mortgage-backed trusts.
