LONDON, July 12 British bank Barclays
has extended its global sponsorship of English Premier League
soccer until 2016 in a new three-year deal worth 40 million
pounds ($62 million) annually, the Premier League said on
Thursday.
Barclays is looking for a new boss after it admitted errors
in an interest rate-rigging scandal that led to the resignation
of chief executive Bob Diamond, who supports Premier League club
Chelsea.
The new deal will run from 2013 to 2016. The current
arrangement that expires at the end of the 2012/13 season has
seen Barclays pay 27.5 million pounds per year.
The mew terms were another sign of the appeal of the Premier
League, which recently secured a 70 percent increase in the
value of its domestic TV rights.
The deal gives Barclays global title sponsorship of the
League and exclusive worldwide marketing rights. It will extend
a partnership dating back to 2001.
The Premier League, won last season by Manchester City, is
broadcast to 650 million homes worldwide.
($1 = 0.6492 pound)
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Dan Lalor)