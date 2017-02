LONDON, July 12 Troubled Barclays has extended its sponsorship of English Premier League soccer until 2016 in a new three-year deal worth 40 million pounds ($61.6 million) annually, the Premier League said on Thursday.

The new deal will run from 2013 to 2016. Under the current arrangement, the British bank is paying 27.5 million pounds each year. ($1 = 0.6492 British pounds) (Reporting by Keith Weir)