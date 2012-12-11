Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
MADRID Dec 11 The Spanish stock market regulator on Tuesday fined the Spanish arm of British bank Barclays 600,000 euros ($775,600)for under-rating the risk of bonds it sold to clients in 2008.
The fine relates to four structured bonds sold by the bank between January and March with a 'medium-to-low' risk profile instead of 'high'. The bank offered to compensate those affected in July 2010.
The face value of the bonds affected was 16.5 million euros. The regulator started the investigation in 2011.
"Barclays has fully collaborated with the supervisory authorities and has been completely transparent throughout the process," a spokesman for the bank said, adding that it had put measures in place to make sure such an incident would never happen again.
Spanish banks have come under criticism for selling complex, high-risk products through their branches, like preferential shares.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.