LONDON, April 28 Barclays said on
Thursday it has agreed to sell its Barclaycard consumer payments
business in Portugal and Spain to Bancopopular-e, a Spanish
online bank part-owned by Banco Popular Espanol.
Barclays said the business has assets worth 1 billion pounds
($1.46 billion), and the deal would result in a reduction in
its risk weighted assets of 0.9 billion pounds.
The deal comes as new Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley
continues to dispose of unwanted assets in a bid to shrink the
bank and increase profitability.
($1 = 0.6857 pounds)
