MADRID, July 16 Two top Barclays
executives in Spain have become embroiled in a legal scrap over
how the bank priced a deal to buy out minority shareholders last
year, ramping up public scrutiny on the firm after a damaging
rate rigging scandal.
The president of Barclays in Spain, Carlos Martinez, and the
unit's chief executive officer for retail banking, Jaime
Echegoyen, will on Sept. 20 appear as defendants in a local
court case brought by an investor, two legal and Barclays
sources said.
Britain's Barclays bought out in December the 0.08 percent
of the minority shares in its Spanish unit it did not own at the
end of last year. It offered 1.5 euros per share in an offer
document published on Nov. 8, when the Barclays share price
closed in London at 182 pence, equivalent then to 2.12 euros.
The price of the deal was approved by Spain's economy
ministry and set with the help of an external auditor, a source
at Barclays said.
The unnamed investor is demanding 200,000 euros in
compensation, after accusing the bank of pushing through an
"abusive deal" at a time when the share price was weak and hit
by euro zone worries, according to a legal source.
The transaction itself, meanwhile, came about after Barclays
was told by British regulators to tighten its grip on its
subsidiaries and ensure it owned the full 100 percent of the
Spanish unit.
Barclays declined to comment.
The court case comes at an embarrassing time for the bank,
after its role in manipulating key interbank lending rates
during the financial crisis came to light in settlements with
regulators last month.
The bank's boss Bob Diamond and other top executives
resigned in the wake of a scandal that has shaken the industry
and created a political storm in Britain.
Barclays, which has been under scrutiny over its tax affairs
in Britain before, is now also the subject of a tax inspection
by Spanish authorities.
The source at the bank said this was a routine industry
check, and no specific investigation had been opened into
practices at Barclays.
Spanish business newspaper Expansion reported on Monday that
the Treasury Ministry was inspecting Barclays Capital for its
tax treatment of dividend payments.
