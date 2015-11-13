By Olivia Oran and Anjuli Davies
| NEW YORK/LONDON
NEW YORK/LONDON Nov 13 British bank Barclays
Plc has put a freeze on hiring new staff until the
start of next year as it steps up efforts to cut costs and raise
profitability.
A Barclays spokesman said the hiring freeze had been in
place since late September and is due to be reviewed at the
start of January.
There are exceptions to the freeze, including to fill
vacancies for UK branch staff and for some critical positions,
as well as vacant positions in low cost locations, the spokesman
said.
Many banks are taking an increasingly hard line on costs in
an effort to improve profitability. Barclays is midway through a
three year plan to cut costs, which involves shedding 19,000
staff, or about 14 percent of its global workforce. (here)
John McFarlane has increased the focus on costs after taking
over as Barclays chairman in April. The bank's incoming Chief
Executive Jes Staley, who starts in December, is also expected
to try to find more cost savings.
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)