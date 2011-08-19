* Barclays stock dived 11.3 percent in U.S. trading
* Credit default swaps soared 13.2 percent
* Bank has relatively meager exposure to PIIGS
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK, Aug 18 Bank stocks around the world
took a beating on Thursday, but investors and traders were
scratching their heads over why shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L)
took one of the deepest dives while its credit default swaps
widened dramatically.
European banks have been plagued by concerns over their
exposure to the debt of financially troubled neighbors such as
Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain -- the so-called
PIIGS. Barclays isn't immune but a recent six-month earnings
report depicted it with a deep pool of cash and a solid deposit
base that stood in sharp contrast to rivals such as Societe
Generale [SOGNNY.UL] and BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA).
Shares of the French banks, which are large holders of
Greek and Italian debt, have been heavily hit amid rumors
denied by the banks and government officials that they are
having trouble accessing funding in the overnight interbank
lending market.
Barclays' U.S.-listed American Depositary Receipts,
nevertheless, plummeted 11.3 percent in trading on the New York
Stock Exchange -- tracing an 11.5 percent fall of its
underlying shares earlier Thursday on the London Stock
Exchange. That far outpaced the 7 percent decline in ADRs of
Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) or the 3.8 percent fall in shares
of JPMorgan Chase & Co(JPM.N).
The Stoxx 600 European banking index fell 7 percent on
Thursday while the KBW Bank Index of large-cap U.S. bank stocks
lost 5.6 percent.
DEFAULT EXPECTATIONS
The cost of credit default swaps, insurance against a
default on Barclays' five-year bonds, soared 13.2 percent to
240 basis point, according to Markit, a higher climb than any
of its large European banking peers.
The absolute cost of protection against a Barclays bond
default was exceeded among European banks only by Societe
Generale and Royal Bank of Scotland, which is largely a ward of
the UK government.
Even SocGen, the bank most seriously battered of Europe's
banking giants in the past week, fared better in Thursday's
market. Its U.S. ADRs, which trade on the relatively illiquid
"pink-sheet" market for low-capital shares, fell 10.5 percent
while underlying shares in Europe were down 12.3 percent on
Thursday.
In the U.S. interbank lending market, Barclays' borrowing
rate Wednesday night was higher at a bid of Libor plus .29778
than all other banks except for RBS-which paid the same
rate-and Norinchukin, the U.S. arm of a Japanese cooperative
bank.
A spokeswoman for Barclays, the U.K.'s second-largest bank
by assets, declined to comment on Thursday's market events.
DEEP LIQUIDITY POOL
Some professional stock and bond traders said heavy options
activity pointed to a possible raid against Barclays by
short-sellers.
Also contributing to the decline, they speculated, were two
public reports. Thursday's Wall Street Journal said the New
York Federal Reserve has been probing the funding strength of
the U.S. arms of European banks and the European Central Bank
on Wednesday released data indicating that an unidentified
European bank tapped it for a $500 million one-week loan at a
near-desperation rate of 1.1 percent.
One trader said he had no idea why Barclays would be more
sensitive than rivals to those reports, when few people believe
it could have been the borrowing bank. "Strange to me," the
London-based trader said. "Who knows? Just more panic."
As of June 30, Barclays had a liquidity buffer of 145
billion pounds ($239.3 billion), enough to cover more than a
year of wholesale funds outflow, according to an interim report
of its six-month earnings on Aug. 2.
According to a report by research firm CreditSights on
Thursday, Barclays "liquidity coverage ratio," a new regulatory
metric that is not yet in place, reached a relative strong 86
percent at end of June, up from 80 percent at the end of
December. Barclays is one of the few banks to have disclosed
the ratio.
