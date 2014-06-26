LONDON, June 26 Barclays' shares fell
on Thursday, making the stock the worst-performer in percentage
terms on the UK's main equity index, after the New York Attorney
General filed a securities fraud lawsuit against the bank.
Barclays shares were down by 3.2 percent at 222.65 pence in
early session trading, making Barclays the worst stock in
percentage terms on Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index,
which was up by 0.1 percent.
Barclays also underperformed a 0.1 percent rise on the STOXX
Europe 600 Banking Index.
The New York Attorney General on Wednesday filed a
securities fraud lawsuit against Barclays PLC for giving an
unfair edge to its U.S. high-frequency trading clients even as
it said it was protecting other customers from the traders.
In an emailed statement, Barclays said: "We take these
allegations very seriously." It added that it was cooperating
with authorities, is looking at the matter internally, and that
the integrity of markets was a top priority for the bank.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Pravin Char)