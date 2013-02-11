* New Barclays CEO Jenkins to release strategic plan Feb. 12
* Culture needs radical change, staff told to sign up or
leave
* Investor focus on how bank can cut costs, lift returns
* Investment bank to stay, but 2,000 jobs seen axed
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Feb 8 When Barclays' new boss
Antony Jenkins wanted to tell his senior bankers what was in
store for them, he gathered all 125 around him on specially
built tiered seats, styled like an ancient Greek agora to
guarantee eye contact and conversation.
The British bank's reputation was battered and it had to
change, but to transform attitudes across 140,000 staff Jenkins
knew his top bankers had to buy into his plan - or quit.
Other big organisations had faced profound change and had to
adapt, including Kodak and the Roman Empire, he told them. Not
all of them succeeded.
To drive home his message, the away-day last November ended
in a room displaying unflattering newspaper headlines about the
troubles his 300-year-old bank had recently endured.
Jenkins spread his message wider to all the bank's staff
last month, telling them they should leave if they do not want
to sign up to the new regime. "The rules have changed," he said
in a memo.
He will unveil his grand plan, dubbed Project Transform, to
the wider world on Tuesday at London's Edwardian Royal
Horticultural Halls, an exhibition space where daylight floods
in through a high glass-vaulted ceiling.
Officially, the bank is keeping quiet about exactly what
Jenkins will say. But sources say the message for investors will
be his plans to boost profitability, cut underperforming areas
and slash costs. That could see him axe about 2,000 investment
bank jobs, almost 10 percent of its 23,300 staff, as it retreats
in Asia and trims in all areas.
In an attempt to placate politicians, regulators and the
public, Jenkins is expected to promise profound change in the
bank's standards and culture.
"He's absolutely right to identify culture as his single
biggest challenge. That more than anything will define his
success," said a former senior executive at the bank, who
declined to comment publicly about the bank.
"It was aggressive indeed and it was a very driven culture
under Bob Diamond," he said, referring to Barclays' now ousted
CEO. But he added it was an issue for all investment banks
rather than just Barclays, and it was no different at UBS
, Deutsche Bank or RBS.
TALL ORDER
But implementing change across Britain's fourth-biggest bank
will be a tall order.
"Fundamental change in culture is very difficult to do in
any business at any time. You are asking an awful lot of people
to do things differently, and the difficulty is defining how you
want them to behave."
Emails released by regulators when the bank was fined for
rigging the benchmark Libor interest rate showed a cavalier
attitude among Barclays traders. "Done ... for you big boy," one
of the bank's traders told a trader at another firm, and in
return he was promised a bottle of Bollinger champagne.
Jenkins will have to dodge the fall-out from past problems.
Barclays was rocked by a $450 million fine for its Libor
manipulation in June that felled its chairman, Marcus Agius,
along with Diamond; its bill to compensate customers for
mis-sold products has hit 3.5 billion pounds; and a UK lawmaker
on Tuesday re-opened criticism of how it advised clients on
"industrial scale tax avoidance".
It is also being investigated over a controversial 5.3
billion pound ($8.3 billion) fundraising from Qatar four years
ago that kept Barclays free from a state bailout. Last week the
Financial Times said that included scrutiny on an allegation the
bank lent Qatar money to invest in the bank and didn't disclose
it.
"The recent comments about the Qatari deal made me rather
edgy. I don't think we can be 100 percent confident of a
skeleton-free closet just yet," said one of the bank's 25
biggest investors, who declined to be named.
Lawmakers are also concerned that cultural problems at the
bank are ingrained.
"It doesn't seem to matter what the scandal is, Barclays
seems to have a finger in each pie, quite a big one," Andrew
Tyrie, chairman of the Britain's Parliamentary Commission on
Banking Standards (PCBS), said this week.
Even before the Libor scandal erupted, Barclays'
relationship with the Financial Services Authority was under
strain, it has emerged, with the FSA chairman warning Agius
months earlier that his bank was often "at the aggressive end of
interpretation of the relevant rules and regulations".
Criticism has not just been aimed at the investment bank -
standards have also come under fire at its retail bank for
aggressive sales tactics. And last year an independent report
criticised an aggressive management culture at its U.S. wealth
management arm.
LONG JOURNEY
Jenkins says he can't be sure there won't be more problems
from legacy issues, but bank insiders say he believes all the
big issues are on the table.
He expects it will take five years to rebuild his bank - one
year to stabilise, three years to improve returns and longer to
carry forward momentum and rebuild the brand - but he warned
last week it may take a decade.
He is keen to have potential distractions out the way before
Tuesday, and in the last two weeks has announced he will not
take a bonus for 2012, set aside another 1 billion pounds for
mis-selling, and said Finance Director Chris Lucas and general
counsel Mark Harding will step down.
Hundreds of investment bank jobs have been cut in the last
fortnight too. Almost 300 staff have gone in Barclays' advisory
and underwriting unit, or about 10 percent - with cuts deeper in
Asia but shallower in the United States - and that was likely to
be mirrored across the investment bank, one senior source said.
Jenkins has made clear he will cut pay and axe activities
where there is a risk of reputational damage, including tax
advisory and trading agricultural commodities.
David Walker, who was picked as chairman three weeks before
Jenkins became CEO, this week said new non-executive directors
were lined up. John Sunderland, head of the remuneration
committee, appears at risk after being slammed by politicians
for defending a past payout to Diamond.
SHREDDING BAD BEHAVIOUR
Jenkins, 51, joined Barclays in 1983 on its management
development programme but left in 1989 and has spent most of his
career - 19 years - at Citigroup in London and New York.
He returned to Barclays seven years ago to turn around its
Barclaycard credit card arm and took on all its retail and
commercial banking in November 2009.
The Oxford University graduate, who grew up in the central
English town of Stoke-on-Trent, is softly spoken, prone to
management-speak and is meticulous in his planning, colleagues
say.
"He can and will be ruthless if needed," one former
colleague said. "He had incredible appetite for detail and
interpreting that in a strategic format and being able to come
up fairly quickly and decisively with a way forward that would
suit his business plan."
His choice of the Roman Empire is likely to have been to
highlight a particular problem. After two centuries of
prosperity, the empire underwent a crisis that threatened its
existence, which many blamed on an over-reliance on mercenaries
- a criticism that has been levelled at banks for their
problems.
"When you grow a business too quickly you hire people from
many different places, and some of them ... you really have to
qualify as mercenaries," former UBS CEO Marcel Roehner told
Tyrie's commission last month.
Jenkins this week told the same commission he would tackle
pay and challenge bad behaviour with an "iron will" and "shred
situations where we were too short-term focused or too
aggressive."
"It's very hard for organisations that have a sense of their
own success to recognise when the environment has changed and
they need to change their behaviours," he added.
CHANGES AFOOT
Jenkins' arrival and first 5-1/2 months in the job have been
well received by British politicians and regulators - who were
keen to have a retail banker at the helm and effectively forced
the removal of Diamond.
Investors, too, have responded well and Barclays shares are
up 59 percent since Jenkins started on Aug. 30, more than double
the rise in Europe's bank index over that time. The
shares now trade at around 0.7 times book value, still a
discount to around 1 times for its peers.
"It is fair to say that investors are in a more forgiving
mood right now ... it feels like there's an end in sight to all
the egregious stuff we have come across," said another of the
bank's top 25 investors.
That shareholder and others said they like the universal
banking model, but want action to cut pay so that dividends and
returns can bump up.
Jenkins will not axe the investment bank and said there had
been no internal talk about selling it. Nor will he cut it as
aggressively as at UBS, which is shedding 10,000 jobs, but he is
expected to lower ambitions.
The business, built by Diamond into a debt market powerhouse
and using the purchase of the U.S. arm of Lehman Brothers as a
launch pad for equities and advisory, is one of the top global
firms and is expected to deliver 4 billion pounds of profits
when 2012 results are released on Tuesday, out of group earnings
of 7 billion pounds.
But like its rivals, it faces higher regulatory costs and
modest growth prospects, which most in the industry regard as a
structural rather than a cyclical change.
Change will not be limited to that high-profile division, as
Jenkins needs to show how he can deliver a sustainable return on
equity of 11.5 percent. The keen technology and gadgets buff is
expected to set out how IT advances can improve service and cut
costs.
The British retail bank and Barclaycard operations are
performing strongly and should help the bank deliver a return on
investment of near 9 percent for 2012, up from 6.6 percent in
2011.
But a big task for Jenkins is to limit losses and shrink the
bank's troubled operations in Spain, Portugal, Italy and France,
which it has failed to sell in recent years. Its wealth
management and African businesses are both considered
potentially top class but in need of a jump-start, analysts
say.($1 = 0.6368 British pounds)