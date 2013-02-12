UPDATE 1-Engie pulls out of UK shale gas with assets sale to Ineos
* Engie says sale is part of strategy to focus on infrastructure (Adds Engie comment, background)
LONDON Feb 12 Barclays will close 4 units and has placed the futures of 17 more under review as part of an overhaul of the bank aimed at transforming its culture, Chief Executive Antony Jenkins told reporters on Tuesday.
Jenkins said the bank had closed its structured capital markets division, which sets up complex tax arrangements for wealthy individuals and companies and has attracted criticism from lawmakers.
He also said Barclays had stopped trading of soft commodities "for speculative purposes".
* Engie says sale is part of strategy to focus on infrastructure (Adds Engie comment, background)
* Rio to announce successor this year (Adds detail on Rio succession, analyst comment, shares)
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)