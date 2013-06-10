Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
MONTREAL, June 10 The sale by Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp of about half its stake in UK lender Barclays Plc does not mean other major shareholders are likely to follow suit, Barclays Chairman David Walker said on Monday.
"My understanding is that for a long time Sumitomo have indicated that it was their intention at the right time to reduce their holding, and they've now done so; but I don't think it has implications for any other investors," he told reporters at a conference in Montreal.
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."
* Slate Office REIT announces acquisition of properties, $130 million equity offering