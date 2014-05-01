LONDON May 1 Britain's Barclays Plc
said it had poached a senior banker from Commonwealth Bank of
Australia (CBA) to fill its vacant post to head
operations and technology.
Barclays on Thursday said Michael Harte, executive of
enterprise services and chief information officer at CBA, would
become its operations and technology officer, filling a role
left by Shaygan Kheradpir, who resigned in November to become
chief executive of Juniper Networks.
Barclays said Harte will join its executive committee, the
second tier just below its board. Prior to CBA, Harte held
senior technology and operations roles at U.S. banks Citigroup
and PNC Financial Services.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)