NEW YORK Dec 13 Barclays Plc has lost three of its top technology investment bankers in New York this week to a rival, according to people familiar with the matter.

Michael Carter, Michal Katz and Erik-Jaap Molenaar have left Barclays to join another investment bank as a team, with Carter and Katz taking on roles as co-heads of technology, the people said. The identity of the bank to which they are moving could not immediately be learned.

Barclays declined to comment.

Carter, Katz and Molenaar have served long tenures with Barclays, ranging from 12 to 17 years. Previously, they were colleagues at Lehman Brothers.

The three have advised blue-chip clients that included Hewlett-Packard Co, International Business Machines Corp, Computer Sciences Corp and Misys Plc . (Reporting By Nadia Damouni in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)