By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Sept 3 Barclays Plc has decided
to sell its retail banking operations in the United Arab
Emirates after conducting a review of the business, the British
lender said on Tuesday.
The potential sale may impact up to 280 employees, a source
familiar with the plan said, adding the lender plans to offload
its retail portfolio in the Gulf Arab country, which includes
credit cards, mortgages, personal lending and deposit taking
operations, while keeping its two branches in Dubai.
A separate banking source confirmed that the bank was
keeping its Dubai branches to service corporate banking clients.
Under Chief Executive Anthony Jenkins, Barclays is axing at
least 3,700 jobs, reining in pay of senior bankers and closing
businesses across the group in the face of new regulatory curbs
on risk.
"Following a strategic review, Barclays has decided to
re-focus its efforts in the UAE on its key strengths in
corporate and investment banking and wealth and investment
management," the bank said, declining to provide any additional
details.
Sources had told Reuters last month that the review of the
bank's retail business in the Gulf Arab state was taking place,
with a disposal a likely option.
Barclays' corporate banking, private banking and investment
banking activities in the UAE are not part of the review. The
bank's retail operations in Egypt, where the lender has nearly
60 branches, is also unaffected by the move.