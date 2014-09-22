LONDON, Sept 22 Barclays has named the
founder of a managed account platform for hedge funds as the new
boss of its wealth and investment management arm.
Barclays said on Monday that Akshaya Bhargava would join as
chief executive of wealth and investment management on Oct. 13
from InfraHedge Ltd, an operator of infrastructure solutions for
institutional investors in hedge funds that he founded in 2010
and sold to State Street Corp. at the end of 2013.
Bhargava will become the third head of the Barclays wealth
business in less than two years. He fills the role left vacant
by Peter Horrell, who said in June he would leave once a
replacement was found. Horrell became boss of the wealth
business following the departure of Tom Kalaris in April 2013.
Bhargava has previously been CEO of Butterfield Fulcrum
Group Ltd and spent 22 years at Citigroup, including
stints in London, India and the Czech Republic.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)