Dec 17 Barclays Plc said on Monday it
hired two new directors for its wealth and investment management
division as the British bank expands its presence in the United
States.
Stephen Liss and Alpa Patel joined Barclays in newly created
wealth management roles, based in New York and San Francisco,
respectively. They report to Chris Johnson, a Barclays director.
Liss was previously a partner at international law firm
Withers Bergman LLP, where he worked for more than a decade.
Patel, who has worked in the advising industry for roughly two
decades, was most recently the West Coast head of Credit Suisse
AG's wealth planning group.
Credit Suisse has lost several veteran advisers recently,
including former San Francisco-based managing director Carey
Timbrell, and New York-based advisers Bob Constant and Jeryl
Paris, who all joined Jefferies & Co this year.
The company declined to comment on Patel's departure.
In their new roles, Liss and Patel will work with
high-net-worth clients in such areas as multigenerational estate
planning, wealth preservation strategies and planned charitable
giving.
Barclays has been building its wealth management presence in
the United States. The company said last month it hired 17
advisers from top U.S. brokerages. Spread across eight offices,
they managed $9.4 billion in client assets at their previous
jobs.
Barclays' wealth and investment management division
currently has 13 offices in the United States, including its
trust company office.