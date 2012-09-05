Sept 5 Barclays Plc said on Wednesday it landed a top-ranked Morgan Stanley Smith Barney adviser and his team in New York, expanding its wealth and investment management division in the region.

Adviser Edward Moldaver, who moved to Barclays' Park Avenue office in August, managed $1.35 billion in client assets, according to a 2012 Barron's ranking of top financial advisers, which listed him as No. 1 in New Jersey, where he was previously based.

Moldaver, a 25-year industry veteran, joined Barclays as an investment representative and managing director. He was a member of Morgan Stanley's Chairman's Club, the company's top recognition club for financial advisers, and was also a senior managing director at Bear Stearns' private wealth client services group for six years.

At Morgan Stanley Smith Barney , Moldaver founded the Moldaver 80 Group, a team of six that includes former New York Jets wide receiver Wayne Chrebet. Chrebet joined Barclays as an assistant vice president, along with James Lee. Client service analysts Mary Silwa, Mary Bennett and Joseph Tahmoosh also moved with Moldaver from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

The team, which includes Moldaver and focuses on investment, brokerage and banking services for high-net-worth clients, was previously based out of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Red Bank, New Jersey office.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney declined to comment on the departures.

Barclays' Wealth and Investment Management division is the largest wealth manager in the United Kingdom by client assets.

It had $275 billion in total client assets across the globe as of the end of June. The division currently has 13 offices in the United States, including its trust company office.

Barclays in late April said its wealth and investment management head, Thomas Kalaris, would be relocating to New York from London as the U.K.-based bank works to strengthen its presence in the United States.