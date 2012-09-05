Sept 5 Barclays Plc said on
Wednesday it landed a top-ranked Morgan Stanley Smith Barney
adviser and his team in New York, expanding its wealth and
investment management division in the region.
Adviser Edward Moldaver, who moved to Barclays' Park Avenue
office in August, managed $1.35 billion in client assets,
according to a 2012 Barron's ranking of top financial advisers,
which listed him as No. 1 in New Jersey, where he was previously
based.
Moldaver, a 25-year industry veteran, joined Barclays as an
investment representative and managing director. He was a member
of Morgan Stanley's Chairman's Club, the company's top
recognition club for financial advisers, and was also a senior
managing director at Bear Stearns' private wealth client
services group for six years.
At Morgan Stanley Smith Barney , Moldaver founded
the Moldaver 80 Group, a team of six that includes former New
York Jets wide receiver Wayne Chrebet. Chrebet joined Barclays
as an assistant vice president, along with James Lee. Client
service analysts Mary Silwa, Mary Bennett and Joseph Tahmoosh
also moved with Moldaver from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
The team, which includes Moldaver and focuses on investment,
brokerage and banking services for high-net-worth clients, was
previously based out of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Red Bank,
New Jersey office.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney declined to comment on the
departures.
Barclays' Wealth and Investment Management division is the
largest wealth manager in the United Kingdom by client assets.
It had $275 billion in total client assets across the globe
as of the end of June. The division currently has 13 offices in
the United States, including its trust company office.
Barclays in late April said its wealth and investment
management head, Thomas Kalaris, would be relocating to New York
from London as the U.K.-based bank works to strengthen its
presence in the United States.