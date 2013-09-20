LONDON, Sept 20 Barclays' head of
wealth management for Britain and Europe has left the bank ahead
of a review of the business due to be unveiled shortly.
Emmanuel Fievet has quit after five years in senior
management roles at the bank and will be replaced by Henry
Fischel-Bock, Barclays said in an internal memo seen by Reuters
and confirmed by the company.
Barclays announced plans in April to restructure its wealth
business so it works more closely with retail and corporate
banking divisions. Peter Horrell was appointed interim chief
executive. Further details on the restructuring and its
leadership are expected soon.
Fischel-Bock has spent 30 years in the industry and joined
Barclays in February 2010 from International Planning Group, a
client advisory firm in Miami, the memo said.
It said David Semaya, who had led private banking in the UK
and Ireland until last year, will also be leaving after nearly
10 years at the bank.