LONDON, Sept 20 Barclays' head of wealth management for Britain and Europe has left the bank ahead of a review of the business due to be unveiled shortly.

Emmanuel Fievet has quit after five years in senior management roles at the bank and will be replaced by Henry Fischel-Bock, Barclays said in an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the company.

Barclays announced plans in April to restructure its wealth business so it works more closely with retail and corporate banking divisions. Peter Horrell was appointed interim chief executive. Further details on the restructuring and its leadership are expected soon.

Fischel-Bock has spent 30 years in the industry and joined Barclays in February 2010 from International Planning Group, a client advisory firm in Miami, the memo said.

It said David Semaya, who had led private banking in the UK and Ireland until last year, will also be leaving after nearly 10 years at the bank.